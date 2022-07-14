Friedenthal Financial Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $66.07. 242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,041. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.72 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

