Friedenthal Financial Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

RYF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,526. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79.

