Friedenthal Financial Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,652 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157,061 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

