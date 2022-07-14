Gaj Finance Market Capitalization Tops $11,706.23 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $11,706.23 and approximately $144.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00098456 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00169535 BTC.

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

