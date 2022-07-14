Gala 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $193.76 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $343.90 million and $193.76 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

