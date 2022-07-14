GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $9.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPS. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.

GPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 303,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 105.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth about $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth about $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

