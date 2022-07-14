GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 1.2% Higher

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24. 1,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,803,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.92.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in GDS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GDS by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $30,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

