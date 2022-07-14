General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GAM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. General American Investors has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

In other General American Investors news, Chairman Spencer Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,934 shares of company stock valued at $163,565. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,979,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 64,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

