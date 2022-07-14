GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

