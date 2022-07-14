GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,202 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 1,155,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,594,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.