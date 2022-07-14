GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 483 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after buying an additional 818,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 737,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 556,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,152. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

