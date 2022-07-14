GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 617 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,192,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,756.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

DVA traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

