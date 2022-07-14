GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IWN traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $134.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

