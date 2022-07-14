GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,991. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

