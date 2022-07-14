GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $4.13 Million in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 189,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $1,953,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 321.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 69,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 52,784 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 171.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $771,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.11. 13,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,657. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.