GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,659 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

STT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,013. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

