GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,569 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $230,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 156,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $44.35. 171,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

