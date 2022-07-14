GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 148,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

