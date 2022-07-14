Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

GILD stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.72. 270,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

