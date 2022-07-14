Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.00.

GJNSY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. 624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

