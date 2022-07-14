Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 640 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 640 ($7.61) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($6.90) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.42) price target on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.54) price target on Glencore in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.66) price target on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.86) price target on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 582.69 ($6.93).

Shares of GLEN traded down GBX 17.15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 401.30 ($4.77). The stock had a trading volume of 48,254,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,731,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 290.96 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1,298.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 478.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 459.89.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

