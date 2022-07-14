Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.98. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $899.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
