Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.98. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $899.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Blue Group stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global Blue Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

