Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 22000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

