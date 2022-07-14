Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires Shares of 600 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 107,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,742. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

