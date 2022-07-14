Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys Shares of 263 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Tesla makes up about 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $11.54 on Thursday, hitting $699.58. 690,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,334,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $716.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $872.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.