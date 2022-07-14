Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $105,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,811 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,608,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.07. 114,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.