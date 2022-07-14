Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $16.98 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,000. Corning comprises about 6.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 192,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.