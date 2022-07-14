Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $19.96 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,960,000. BCE makes up 7.6% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 93,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.65%.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.