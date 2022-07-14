Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $19.96 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,960,000. BCE makes up 7.6% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 93,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.65%.
Several research firms have commented on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
