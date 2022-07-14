Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $61,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Fortive stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

