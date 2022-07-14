Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) were down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 72,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,251,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,427,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,677,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,474,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

