Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
AUMN opened at $0.33 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
