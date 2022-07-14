Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 8%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.81. 10,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 245,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,106,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 169,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.