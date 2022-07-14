Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.01) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Grafton Group stock remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

