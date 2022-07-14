Graviocoin (GIO) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $962,986.20 and $156.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00026259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00243973 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.