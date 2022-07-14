Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GECCN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile (Get Rating)
