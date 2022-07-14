Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GECCN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

