Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $21.71

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $23.36. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 30,565 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $393.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

