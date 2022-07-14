Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 217.5% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,770,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GGII stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 2,188,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359,854. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.
About Green Globe International (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Globe International (GGII)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.