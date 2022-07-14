Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 217.5% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,770,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GGII stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 2,188,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359,854. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.

Get Green Globe International alerts:

About Green Globe International (Get Rating)

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.