Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.70

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.70 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 94.15 ($1.12), with a volume of 630031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.84) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 130 ($1.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £487.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,852.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.23.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

