Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 158.75 ($1.89). 476,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 879,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.90).

The company has a market capitalization of £859.30 million and a P/E ratio of 755.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 142.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, insider John Leggate bought 13,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £20,002.75 ($23,790.14).

