Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells $1,058,183.20 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,058,183.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,635.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $41,160.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00.

Shares of GROV stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

