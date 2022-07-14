Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 51,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 585,716 shares.The stock last traded at $6.23 and had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 544,390 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 431,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 109,195 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

