GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Hits $38.52 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $38.52 million and approximately $83,870.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000327 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000210 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

