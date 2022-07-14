GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $38.00 million and $18,269.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000326 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.