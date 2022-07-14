Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $64.36. 242,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,765. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $493,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Haemonetics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

