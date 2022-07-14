Hamster (HAM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.90 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Hamster has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $76,331.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00059858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

