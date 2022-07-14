Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to In-Line

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 125,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 44,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 58,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

