Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.49

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 41474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

