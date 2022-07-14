Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €180.00 to €175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hannover Rück traded as low as $65.98 and last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 9012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.82.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HVRRY. Barclays cut their price target on Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($145.70) to €138.80 ($138.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($165.00) to €174.00 ($174.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.73.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.4989 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

