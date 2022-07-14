Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $143,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,418 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 64,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,167. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

