Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $153,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. 557,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,357,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

In other news, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

